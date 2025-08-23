American Century Companies Inc. Sells 366,191 Shares of Cactus, Inc. $WHD

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,191 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $27,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in Cactus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Cactus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Cactus by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Cactus Trading Up 7.2%

NYSE:WHD opened at $42.2560 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Cactus had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 16.19%.The company had revenue of $273.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Further Reading

