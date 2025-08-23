American Century Companies Inc. Sells 42,303 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,303 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cboe Global Markets worth $25,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29,094.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,216,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,368 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,789,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,981,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,980,000 after purchasing an additional 284,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 234,199 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital set a $227.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $246.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.86. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.30 and a fifty-two week high of $255.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.