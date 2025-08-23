American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF $QGRO Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 471,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,456 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $44,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QGRO. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QGRO opened at $110.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.08. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $80.25 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.47.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

