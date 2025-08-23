American Homes 4 Rent $AMH Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,606 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $27,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 521,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,461,000 after acquiring an additional 159,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,355,000 after acquiring an additional 675,077 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $91,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,950. The trade was a 36.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $35.7330 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

