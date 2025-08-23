Archrock, Inc. $AROC Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,415,855 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,204 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Archrock worth $37,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of AROC stock opened at $25.2150 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $383.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Archrock announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AROC has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti raised Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 224,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,003.86. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

