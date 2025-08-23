Aris Water Solutions, Inc. $ARIS Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,593 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.40% of Aris Water Solutions worth $26,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 478.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 303.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 3,062.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors lowered Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $27.00 price target on Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 0.7%

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $23.8950 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $124.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.68 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.47%.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.