ATI Inc. $ATI Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,024 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.60% of ATI worth $43,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI opened at $73.6820 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average of $68.91. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 9.26%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.07 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ATI from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 target price on ATI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research set a $120.00 target price on ATI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp downgraded ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $3,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 306,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,886,127.08. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Morehouse sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $598,899.00. Following the sale, the director owned 44,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,544.37. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,610,399. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

