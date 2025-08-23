Avantis All Equity Markets ETF $AVGE Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. grew its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVGE opened at $81.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.48. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

