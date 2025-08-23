B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.71 and last traded at $20.60. Approximately 9,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 35,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

