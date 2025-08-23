BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BHP Group by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,294,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,043,000 after acquiring an additional 846,963 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 1,898.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,405 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,543,000 after purchasing an additional 672,016 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3,599.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 260,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 253,881 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,239 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,495,000 after purchasing an additional 205,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,734,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Macquarie cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Argus cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at $55.9250 on Friday. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.80.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 410.0%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.