BlackLine $BL Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,186,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,443,000 after purchasing an additional 611,499 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,548,000 after purchasing an additional 64,676 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 783,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,602,000 after purchasing an additional 218,976 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 745,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,290,000 after buying an additional 96,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 740,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,023,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on BlackLine from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BlackLine from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.08.

In other news, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $43,836.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,457.90. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $66.25.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $172.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. BlackLine has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.240 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.510 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

