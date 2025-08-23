Brainchip (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Brainchip Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.13. 190,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 507,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Brainchip Trading Up 1.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

Brainchip Company Profile

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company primarily focuses on development of Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

