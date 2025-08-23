Brokers Set Expectations for Starbucks FY2027 Earnings

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the coffee company will earn $2.94 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.54. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 105.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 270.3% in the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 274 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

