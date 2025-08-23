BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Update

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 66,000 shares, anincreaseof26.0% from the July 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of BSRTF opened at $12.85 on Friday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.0210 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

