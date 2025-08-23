Capital One Financial Forecasts Berry Q1 Earnings

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.65. Berry had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 0.60%.The company had revenue of $210.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Berry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Berry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Berry

Berry Trading Up 5.3%

NASDAQ BRY opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Berry has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $232.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

Institutional Trading of Berry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Berry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berry by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berry

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.