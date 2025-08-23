CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Shares Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. 158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.
About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.7 billion as at 31 December 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.
