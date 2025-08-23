CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 873,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,975 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $24,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTRE. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 463.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 217.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 111.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Featured Articles

