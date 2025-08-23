Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) Trading 0.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.
Catalyst Bancorp Trading Up 0.8%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.17.
Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter.
About Catalyst Bancorp
Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
