Cetera Investment Advisers Has $174,000 Stock Position in PubMatic, Inc. $PUBM

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PubMatic were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,533,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 84,317 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $440.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.55 and a beta of 1.54.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). PubMatic had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. PubMatic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PubMatic in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PubMatic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $563,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 15,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $201,145.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,599.64. This trade represents a 33.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,286 shares of company stock worth $3,816,613 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

