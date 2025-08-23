Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,604 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $18,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 169.5% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,196,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,621,000 after acquiring an additional 752,325 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,715,000 after purchasing an additional 269,402 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $15,187,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after buying an additional 128,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $8,226,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Price Performance

NYSE:HHH opened at $75.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.72. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.40 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HHH shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Howard Hughes from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Howard Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

View Our Latest Report on Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.