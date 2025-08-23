Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $16.49 Million Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. $CAR

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $16,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAR. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Bernardo Hees sold 402,200 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $62,980,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,246,023.39. The trade was a 77.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total transaction of $1,568,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,699.45. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 3.5%

CAR opened at $155.49 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $212.81. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.21.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($1.92). Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.