China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Up 26.2% in July

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 829,000 shares, anincreaseof26.2% from the July 15th total of 657,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,290.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,290.0 days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHPXF opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. China Pacific Insurance has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

Get China Pacific Insurance (Group) alerts:

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, and engineering insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.