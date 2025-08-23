Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.71% of Choice Hotels International worth $44,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 66.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 64.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of CHH opened at $121.6990 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.85. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.20 and a 12-month high of $157.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 575.73% and a net margin of 19.52%.The firm had revenue of $426.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna set a $140.00 target price on Choice Hotels International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $133.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Choice Hotels International

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total transaction of $642,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,881 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,043.74. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,647,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.