Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $224.54 Average PT from Brokerages

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.5385.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock.

CTAS stock opened at $215.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cintas has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.16 and its 200 day moving average is $212.56.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $583,303.55. This represents a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cintas by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Cintas by 3.5% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Cintas by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC raised its position in Cintas by 3.8% in the second quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 3.9% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

