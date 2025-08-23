Citizen Watch (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Shares Up 23.7% – Time to Buy?

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY – Get Free Report) rose 23.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.23 and last traded at $34.23. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

Citizen Watch Trading Up 23.7%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91.

About Citizen Watch

Citizen Watch Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells watches and their components worldwide. It operates through four segments: Watches, Machine Tools, Devices and Components, and Electronic and Other Products. The company offers movements, CNC automatic lathes, turning machines, LEDs for lighting, tactile switch, backlight unit, crystal devices, ferroelectric LCDS, printers, calculators, health care products, and other automotive components.

