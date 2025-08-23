Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,100 shares, adropof26.6% from the July 15th total of 23,300 shares. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CRZBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $42.6854 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 33.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.07. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $44.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.45). Commerzbank had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerzbank will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Commerzbank by 5,022.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 94,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 92,907 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commerzbank by 8.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Commerzbank by 14.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

