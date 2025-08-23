CommScope Holding Company, Inc. $COMM Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CommScope were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 826.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new position in CommScope during the first quarter valued at $57,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in CommScope during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CommScope by 717.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Stock Up 1.4%

COMM stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CommScope had a net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on CommScope in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CommScope to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Featured Stories

