Comparing HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Sabre shares are held by institutional investors. 57.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Sabre shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabre has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $30.41 million 0.56 -$1.48 million ($0.01) -73.00 Sabre $3.01 billion 0.23 -$278.76 million ($0.91) -1.97

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and Sabre”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HeartCore Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre. HeartCore Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises -0.62% 141.93% 46.22% Sabre -12.18% N/A -2.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HeartCore Enterprises and Sabre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 1 4.00 Sabre 1 3 2 0 2.17

Sabre has a consensus target price of $3.80, suggesting a potential upside of 112.29%. Given Sabre’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sabre is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Summary

HeartCore Enterprises beats Sabre on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartCore Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also operates a digital transformation business that offers customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. In addition, it provides consulting services; and education, services, and support solutions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Sabre

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. Its Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. Sabre Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

