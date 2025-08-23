Comparing Nexeon Medsystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) & Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

Nexeon Medsystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN – Get Free Report) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Nexeon Medsystems has a beta of 6.98, meaning that its share price is 598% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electromed has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexeon Medsystems and Electromed”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexeon Medsystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Electromed $61.44 million 2.77 $5.15 million $0.79 25.66

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than Nexeon Medsystems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nexeon Medsystems and Electromed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexeon Medsystems 0 0 0 0 0.00 Electromed 0 0 0 2 4.00

Electromed has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.27%. Given Electromed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electromed is more favorable than Nexeon Medsystems.

Profitability

This table compares Nexeon Medsystems and Electromed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexeon Medsystems N/A N/A N/A Electromed 11.34% 15.71% 13.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.2% of Nexeon Medsystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Electromed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Electromed beats Nexeon Medsystems on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexeon Medsystems

Nexeon MedSystems Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets. The company develops the Viant, a deep brain stimulation system for Parkinson's disease in the United States, as well as for Parkinson's disease, Essential Tremor, and Dystonia in Europe. Nexeon MedSystems Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products to hospitals, home health care centers, pulmonary rehabilitation centers, cystic fibrosis centers, neuromuscular clinics, and other clinics through distributors. It markets its products to physicians, health care providers, and directly to patients. Electromed, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

