Comparing Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF – Get Free Report) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sense Technologies and Workhorse Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Workhorse Group $6.62 million 3.37 -$101.79 million ($99.75) -0.01

Sense Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workhorse Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sense Technologies and Workhorse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sense Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Workhorse Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Workhorse Group has a consensus price target of $15.6250, suggesting a potential upside of 977.59%. Given Workhorse Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Sense Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sense Technologies and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A Workhorse Group -760.65% -210.72% -74.67%

Summary

Workhorse Group beats Sense Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sense Technologies

Sense Technologies, Inc. develops and markets automotive safety devices that enhance driver awareness of people or obstacles located in vehicle blind spots in the United States. It offers Guardian Alert Doppler awareness system, which warns vehicle drivers of the presence of people or obstacles in blind spots that exist behind their vehicles when backing up. The company markets its Guardian Alert product primarily to automobile and truck dealers, fleet operators, and other after-market automotive industry participants. It also offers ScopeOut, a system of specially designed mirrors that are placed at specific points on automobiles, trucks, sport utility vehicles, or commercial vehicles to provide drivers a complete view behind the vehicle. The company markets its ScopeOut product to department stores and other retailers as an after-market automotive safety product, as well as sells online at sensetech.com. The company was formerly known as Graham Gold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Sense Technologies, Inc. in October 1997. Sense Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sharonville, Ohio.

