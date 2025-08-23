Contrasting Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. MarketAxess pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MarketAxess pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wells Fargo & Company has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and MarketAxess has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Wells Fargo & Company is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and MarketAxess”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $125.40 billion 2.02 $19.72 billion $5.84 13.54 MarketAxess $817.10 million 8.63 $274.18 million $5.94 31.77

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than MarketAxess. Wells Fargo & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MarketAxess, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and MarketAxess’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 16.82% 12.29% 1.04% MarketAxess 26.62% 20.41% 15.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of MarketAxess shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of MarketAxess shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketAxess has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wells Fargo & Company and MarketAxess, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 7 11 0 2.61 MarketAxess 1 6 4 0 2.27

Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus target price of $81.5833, suggesting a potential upside of 3.18%. MarketAxess has a consensus target price of $229.70, suggesting a potential upside of 21.71%. Given MarketAxess’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than Wells Fargo & Company.

Summary

MarketAxess beats Wells Fargo & Company on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers consumer and small business banking, home lending, credit cards, auto, and personal lending. The Commercial Banking segment provides banking and credit products across industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment is composed of corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, and equity and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities. The Wealth and Investment Management segment refers to personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, trust, and fiduciary products and services. The company was founded by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo on March 18, 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S. government bonds, and other fixed-income securities; and executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment for corporate bonds through its Open Trading protocols. It also provides trading-related products and services, including composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company offers various pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

