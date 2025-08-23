Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,141 Shares of Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 26,563 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 7,070.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 113,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 111,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Stock Up 6.3%

NYSE:MUR opened at $24.0240 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.13. Murphy Oil Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $39.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $695.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 67.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 target price on Murphy Oil and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho lowered Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MUR

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.