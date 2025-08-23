Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,438 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,016,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 316,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after buying an additional 46,784 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 312,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,511,000 after buying an additional 100,767 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,610,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5%

SPLG opened at $75.91 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $76.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.43. The stock has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

