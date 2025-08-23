Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Independent Bank Corp. $INDB

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,742 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDB. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 687.2% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 948,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,868,000 after purchasing an additional 827,793 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,414,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in Independent Bank by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 293,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,403,000 after buying an additional 119,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,134,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,702,000 after buying an additional 116,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 426.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 76,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 62,192 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INDB shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $70.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.87. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

