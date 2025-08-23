Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 24,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $261.9980 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.95 and a 12-month high of $271.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.47 and a 200 day moving average of $240.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.50.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 11,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.29, for a total transaction of $2,852,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,095,049.86. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,470 shares of company stock worth $39,026,774. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

