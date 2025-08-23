Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 53 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 160.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $503.18 per share, with a total value of $100,636.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,320.80. The trade was a 5.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,140.52. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,646 shares of company stock valued at $22,136,614 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $503.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $515.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.52 and a twelve month high of $531.24.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

