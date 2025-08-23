Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,592 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 33.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in PACCAR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $101.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.83. PACCAR Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $118.81.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $114.00 price target on shares of PACCAR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $3,977,316.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,211,868.80. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,239.92. This trade represents a 91.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

