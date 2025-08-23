Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 60.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,065 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,579,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $126.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.88 and a fifty-two week high of $126.96.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

