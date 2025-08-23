Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 802.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,608 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,546,000 after acquiring an additional 326,604 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,877,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,318,000 after acquiring an additional 209,885 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,482,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,726,000 after acquiring an additional 627,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,468,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day moving average is $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.78%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

