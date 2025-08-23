Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Loews Corporation $L

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Loews by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Loews by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Loews by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Loews by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Loews by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Loews Stock Down 0.1%

L opened at $96.2590 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.69. Loews Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.16 and a 12 month high of $97.41.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.