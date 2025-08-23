Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $637,000 Position in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Northern Trust by 47.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,637,000 after buying an additional 585,992 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,850,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $774,411,000 after buying an additional 363,472 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 529.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,515,000 after buying an additional 388,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 96.7% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRS. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $117.08.

NTRS opened at $130.06 on Friday. Northern Trust Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.80.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.25%.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 256 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.34 per share, for a total transaction of $32,343.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $319,008.50. This represents a 11.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

