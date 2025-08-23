Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $658,000 Holdings in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Okta by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of Okta by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after buying an additional 57,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Okta by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,096,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Okta by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 44,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.92.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $3,010,717.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,994.60. This trade represents a 60.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,700. This represents a 56.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $92.05 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $127.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 146.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.840 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 3.230-3.280 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

