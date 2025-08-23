Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $733,000 Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MANH. Redburn Atlantic lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.8%

MANH stock opened at $216.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.10. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.81 and a 1 year high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $272.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.62 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 82.91% and a net margin of 20.91%.The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.33, for a total transaction of $506,759.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,721,257.80. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total value of $448,376.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,757.71. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $9,251,781. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

