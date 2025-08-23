Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $795,000 Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 59.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,984,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,192,471,000 after buying an additional 6,337,312 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,299,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,866 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $126,928,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 44.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,950,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,433,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $899,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

NYSE:CP opened at $74.8380 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.62. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%.The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

