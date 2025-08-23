Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $796,000 Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 26.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 486.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens set a $255.00 target price on Eagle Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 target price on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.33.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 5.4%

NYSE:EXP opened at $239.0350 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.12. Eagle Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $191.91 and a 52-week high of $321.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $634.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.52 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.36%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

