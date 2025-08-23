Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $829,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,853,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,111,000 after buying an additional 294,002 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,875,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,415,000 after buying an additional 64,150 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,935,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,701,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 975,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,708,000 after buying an additional 160,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,147,000 after buying an additional 37,929 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of VSS stock opened at $140.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $140.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

