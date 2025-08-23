Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $855,000 Stock Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in NVR by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 36 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total transaction of $981,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,208.08. This trade represents a 24.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,800. This trade represents a 74.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,783.33.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $8,223.8250 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6,562.85 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,660.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,369.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $120.69 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

