Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Equinor ASA $EQNR

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 62.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 270,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $263,000. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $941,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

EQNR stock opened at $25.1250 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $25.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 496.0%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 40.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.44 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.71.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

