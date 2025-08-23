Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 20.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,311.3% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 312,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,148,000 after acquiring an additional 290,564 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 41,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 103,800.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 42.1% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

NYSE PHM opened at $132.3530 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

