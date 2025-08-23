Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Amplitude, Inc. $AMPL

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,444 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Amplitude worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMPL. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Amplitude by 33.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Amplitude by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMPL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Amplitude Stock Up 5.7%

AMPL opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.43% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 8,502 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $106,189.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,608.48. The trade was a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erica Schultz sold 7,500 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 107,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,872.76. This represents a 6.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $616,001 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

